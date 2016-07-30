About this product
Ice Queen by Garden First
About this strain
Ice Queen is a hybrid strain that crosses White Widow and Cinderella 99 in a sativa-heavy blend fit for royalty. Its light, loose buds are powdered with frost-like resin that blankets the buds like fresh snowfall. One whiff of Ice Queen fills your nose with a sweet bouquet of lavender and rose aromas accented by subtle pepper notes. Another variety of Ice Queen was once bred by No Mercy Seeds, who combined Master Ice and Valley Queen; however, you may find this rendition harder to come by in today’s market.
