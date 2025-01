Limedog is a mostly indica variety from Umami and can be cultivated indoors (where the plants will need a flowering time of ±70 days), outdoors and in the greenhouse. Umamis Limedog OG is a THC dominant variety and is/was only available as feminized seeds. The Headband aka Underdog OG is one of the most sought after OG cuts in existence. It is rumored to originally be from NYC but she made her way to Northern California sometime in the early 1990s. LimeDog is another perfect OG x Key Lime pairing.

