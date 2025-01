Locals Only is an Indica-dominant hybrid crossed from Chemdawg and Wifi OG. Rarer than a tourist at your favorite dive, Locals Only produces deeply relaxing physical effects ideal for a knock-out night. Spicy pine and diesel aromas and flavors round out the experience best suited for seasoned consumers. In addition, users of Locals Only have noted benefits in relieving symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, PTSD, and appetite loss.

