Sauce by Garden First
Garden First CannabisFlower
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
The Sauce is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix. Using a backcross of Green Ribbon to pollenate a Gorilla Glue #4 mother, the Northwest breeder created a potent blend that emits a mix of chocolate, lime and diesel flavors. The Sauce took the prize for Judge’s Choice at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.
