Sour Garlic Cookies is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Chemdawg D X Girl Scout Cookies strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Sour Garlic Cookies packs a super sour and spicy garlicky flavor with a citrusy lemon overtone and hints of fresh black pepper. The aroma is very similar, with a spicy peppery overtone that's accented by a punch of savory sage and rich garlic. The Sour Garlic Cookies high is just as amazing, with a happy overtone that leaves you feeling uplifted and relaxed at the same time. You'll feel a sense of pure calm wash over your body, leaving you feeling completely pain-free and at ease with the world around you. This effect can turn sleepy at times, so mind your dosage if you have things to do! With these effects and its super high 27-29% average THC level, these effects make Sour Garlic Cookies a great choice for treating conditions such as insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has fat oversized rounded dark olive green nugs with dark purple undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of frosty milky white crystal trichomes.
Sour Garlic Cookies effects
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Garden First Cannabis
A company run by growers, where decisions were made in the best interest of the plants and the people that take care of them.
Garden First was founded in 2017 with a simple mission - Always put the Garden First. Compost teas, organic pest management practices, slow curing and hand trimming are just a few of the ways we do this. This mission of never cutting corners and treating things with respect bleeds into how we run our business. Our employees are our family, and we provide a $15 minimum wage, full Health Insurance coverage, and incentive programs to make sure they feel the love. We also try to bring this ethos to how we treat our Planet. We are constantly working to reduce waste and transition to biodegradable and more sustainable products, and have committed to be a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of our Total sales to environmental charities.
State License(s)
020-1008379BB7C
020 1008379BB7C