Sour Garlic Cookies is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Chemdawg D X Girl Scout Cookies strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Sour Garlic Cookies packs a super sour and spicy garlicky flavor with a citrusy lemon overtone and hints of fresh black pepper. The aroma is very similar, with a spicy peppery overtone that's accented by a punch of savory sage and rich garlic. The Sour Garlic Cookies high is just as amazing, with a happy overtone that leaves you feeling uplifted and relaxed at the same time. You'll feel a sense of pure calm wash over your body, leaving you feeling completely pain-free and at ease with the world around you. This effect can turn sleepy at times, so mind your dosage if you have things to do! With these effects and its super high 27-29% average THC level, these effects make Sour Garlic Cookies a great choice for treating conditions such as insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has fat oversized rounded dark olive green nugs with dark purple undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of frosty milky white crystal trichomes.