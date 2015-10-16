About this strain
Cookie Wreck, also called Cookie Trainwreck, is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Trainwreck bred by CannaVenture Seeds. A subtle cookie-like aroma radiates from its dense buds, but more distinct fruity flavors come out on the exhale. This hybrid’s potency is enough to make both parents proud as its cerebral euphoria and full-body effects hit like a freight train.
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
