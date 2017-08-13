Chocolate Sap by Taste Budz is a Citrus Sap (Gorilla Glue #4 x Tangie) phenotype that leans heavily toward the Chocolate Diesel genetics of its Gorilla Glue #4 parent. Originally nicknamed Gorilla Sap, Chocolate Sap’s smell isn’t the pungent, chemical bouquet of GG4, but rather chocolatey and herbal to the taste. The palate is subtle and smooth, with notes of cocoa nibs and basil which open up to a gentle citrus finish. This balanced hybrid is a truly recreational strain, improving mood and outlook with each flavorful puff.