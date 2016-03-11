About this strain
Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep.
Madman OG effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!