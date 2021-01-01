Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Garden Remedies

Garden Remedies

Lavender/Lilac Medicated Massage Oil (1 oz.)

About this product

This THC-infused massage oil is great for a topical application to lessen the aches and discomfort from arthritis, achy muscles, or those suffering from limited mobility due to joint pain.

*THC/CBD is per pump. Approximately 56 pumps per bottle
(Bottle: THC: 117.88mg CBD: 8.12mg)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!