Garden Remedies
Lavender/Lilac Medicated Massage Oil (1 oz.)
About this product
This THC-infused massage oil is great for a topical application to lessen the aches and discomfort from arthritis, achy muscles, or those suffering from limited mobility due to joint pain.
*THC/CBD is per pump. Approximately 56 pumps per bottle
(Bottle: THC: 117.88mg CBD: 8.12mg)
*THC/CBD is per pump. Approximately 56 pumps per bottle
(Bottle: THC: 117.88mg CBD: 8.12mg)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!