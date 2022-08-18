Queen of Soul is the outcome of the 3-way hybrid comprised of Princess x Cinderella 99 x Vortex. Queen of Soul's smoke is sweet and exotic, tasting like tropical fruit with spicy undertones. Your taste buds will be pleased with mango, pineapple, honeydew melons, citrus and patchouli notes. But her royalty is also noticeable in her high that is clear, soaring, very energetic, and cerebral.