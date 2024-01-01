Blackberry Moonrocks seeds

by Gelato Seeds
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Blackberry Moonrocks is 80% Indica and 20% Sativa, first crafted when Anesia Seeds crossed a male Blue Moonrock female with a male Blackberry Kush. The result: a badass strain that can reach a mind-blowing THC level of 34% and yield as much as 700g. Dig in and flower our Blackberry Moonrocks for the ultimate in rich, deep, dark berry flavor and witness her astonishing eye candy. To the moon is where you're headed with our Blackberry Moonrocks cannabis seeds.

Bred by Anesia Seeds, Blackberry Moonrocks is a cross of a female Blue Moonrock and a male Blackberry Kush. This strain brings together two unique terpene profiles to create a lavender, blueberry, and blackberry profile with a light citrus zing. Blackberry Moonrock buds come dense with big sticky trichomes and offer up a calming high that will put you into a blissful mood for hours.

 

Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
