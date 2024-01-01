Bubble Gum Sherb

by Gelato Seeds
Bubble Gum Sherb is an Indica-dominant heavyweight that crosses Bubble Gum and Sunset Sherbet. Her flavor is incredibly sweet and candy-like. You may be mesmerized by purple and red hues as well as insanely high THC percentages.

Gelato Seeds
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
