Cap Junky

by Gelato Seeds
HybridTHC —CBD —
Cap Junky is named after two of the most well known and accomplished breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky. This strain also known as Miracle Mints hits super hard and is capable of 34% THC. It crosses Alien Cookies and Kush Mints #11 and has a unique terpene profile that tastes like apricot, menthol, and cream.

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

Gelato Seeds
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
