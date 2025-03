The Cereal Milk strain is one of our favorites and showcases Gelato Seeds seed bank for having the absolutely best tasting and highest quality cannabis genetics available. This cultivar is arguably one of Cookies Fam's greatest ensembles. She tastes just like the delish cereal milk left in your cereal bowl after chomping on some Apple Jacks, Fruit Loops, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Just a quick whiff, a hit, or a glance and you know someone really cared about eliciting a premium terpene profile, bud structure, and trichome THC content. You will be stoked when cultivating this fine pedigree.



Lineage: Y-Life x Snowman

Flowering time: 8-10 weeks

Plant height: 80-200cm

Indoor yield: 450g

Outdoor yield: 550g

Indica: 45%

Sativa: 55%

THC: 25%

