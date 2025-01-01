About this product
GMO Cookies x Han-Solo Burger
Indica: 70%
Sativa: 30%
Flowering time: 9-10 weeks
Yield: 500-600 grams
Height: 5 ft.
THC: 30%
Donny Burger strain is a massively appealing Indica-dominant cultivar that adds a double dose of GMO Cookies with a punch of Larry OG and whose lineage preserves the anthocyanin phenotype.
Beautiful dark purple hues with twinkling trichomes seem like a fantasy when you first view her in full flower. It may be a shock to your system, realizing that you have something very special-one of the very best cultivars in this World. Donny Burger's mesmerizing scent and taste are due to a complex terpene profile of cheese, garlic, and kerosene. Let's not forget the stellar THC, she tests at a staggering 30% THC. Our genetics will amaze you and we look forward to you growing our gorgeous specimens.
Donny Burger seeds
About this brand
Gelato Seeds
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, Compound Genetics, Humboldt Seed Co, Mosca Seeds, Blimburn Seeds, Anesia Seeds, Elev8 Seeds, and more.
