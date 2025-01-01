GMO Cookies x Han-Solo Burger

Indica: 70%

Sativa: 30%

Flowering time: 9-10 weeks

Yield: 500-600 grams

Height: 5 ft.

THC: 30%



Donny Burger strain is a massively appealing Indica-dominant cultivar that adds a double dose of GMO Cookies with a punch of Larry OG and whose lineage preserves the anthocyanin phenotype.



Beautiful dark purple hues with twinkling trichomes seem like a fantasy when you first view her in full flower. It may be a shock to your system, realizing that you have something very special-one of the very best cultivars in this World. Donny Burger's mesmerizing scent and taste are due to a complex terpene profile of cheese, garlic, and kerosene. Let's not forget the stellar THC, she tests at a staggering 30% THC. Our genetics will amaze you and we look forward to you growing our gorgeous specimens.

