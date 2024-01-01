Gary Payton is an outstanding cultivar descending from a cross of The Y Greg x Snowman. This Cookies hybrid strain has an exotic color profile as well as a complicated bright terpene profile that is a necessity in the garden.
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.