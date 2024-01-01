Gelato 33 is a delightful hybrid strain that has a unique terpene profile and attractive hues. Gelato 33, also known as Larry Bird Kush, is a cross of Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. The smooth smoke on this classy lady tastes like gassy French vanilla ice cream with nuanced notes of citrus and hash. Gelato 33 strain is breathtaking to see in person as her sage complexion reminds one of the color of money contrasted and punctuated with vivid violet hues.
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.