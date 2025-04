Yo you've got to give Lemon Cherry Runtz a shout out. This strain crosses Lemon Tree and Runtz. It's an Indica-dominant. What's so special about Lemon Cherry Runtz? Two very distinct characteristics are revealed. One is its radical terpene profile; her flavor is much like a melting lemon zkittlez. The other trait is how purple this little devil gets. Eye candy and bag appeal, that is what you get when you cultivate Gelato Seeds's Lemon Cherry Runtz.



Lemon Tree x Runtz

Indica: 60%

Sativa: 40%

Yield: 450g

THC: 23%

read more