Peanut Butter Breath

by Gelato Seeds
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

A clone only strain first created by Thug Pug, Peanut Butter Breath is an amazing yielder indoor and outdoors. The Peanut Butter Breath strain is a balanced hybrid cross of Dosidos and Studly Spewright's Mendo Breath F2. The THC level has been tested as high as 28%. Her terpene profile is an extraordinary blend of earthy, nutty, and skunky. A sure keeper to maximize your crops.

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gelato Seeds
Gelato Seeds
Shop products
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
