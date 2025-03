Pink Guava x OZK

Indica: 70% Sativa: 30%

Yield Indoor: 450g

Yield Outdoor: 600g

Flowering time: 8-9 weeks

Height Indoor: 3.8 ft. Outdoor height: 79 in

THC: 32%



The RS11 strain also goes by RS-11, RS#11, or Rainbow Sherbet #11 and was first bred by Deep East and cultivated by Wizard Trees.



For the modern seed connoisseur, RS11 seeds are especially crucial to add to one's personal or commercial seed collection due to this genetics surprising terpene profile with parallels reminiscent of Rainbow Sherbet Ice Cream. First it was Acapulco Gold, then it was OG, then Gelato, now... RS11!

read more