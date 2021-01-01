General Organics
CaMg+
About this product
CaMg+ provides a natural source of Calcium & Magnesium, critical elements in a plants growth cycle. Biologically catalyzed from dolomite lime & natural plant extracts, the use of organic compounds increases calcium & magnesium transport into the plants, optimizing metabolism, enhancing growth & creating healthier flowers & fruits.
In situations with RO water or in soilless media, which contains no calcium, use CaMg+ in addition to BioThrive to get all of the nutrients required for vigorous plant growth.
Quantities:
1 Quart
1 Gallon
2.5 Gallon
6 Gallon
15 Gallon
55 Gallon
