About this strain
Indiana Bubble Gum is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Indiana Bubble Gum. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Indiana Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Genesis Bioceuticals
Here at Genesis Bioceuticals, We Embrace Nature and Technology to Cultivate Arizona's Finest Cannabis. We combine the strongest genetics available with the passion and knowledge of our cultivation team to achieve excellent results. All grown in our state of the art Recirculating Deep Water Culture Facility.