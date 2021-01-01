About this product
A very unique Hybrid strain that consist of a female cross of Indiana Bubblegum and Stardawg, pollenated with a male cross of Fruity Pebble OG and Stardawg. This strain smells like a fruity piece of chewing gum, with strong euphoric effects.
Genesis Bioceuticals
Here at Genesis Bioceuticals, We Embrace Nature and Technology to Cultivate Arizona's Finest Cannabis. We combine the strongest genetics available with the passion and knowledge of our cultivation team to achieve excellent results. All grown in our state of the art Recirculating Deep Water Culture Facility.