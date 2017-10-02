GG Strains LLC
Sister Glue (GG1) (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue 1)
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Some may think GG1 is the first and original GG Strains, but she isnt, she has not yet to be released, if you find a GG Strain its more then likely her sister Original Glue (GG4) Sister Glue (GG1) is certified genetics breed by GG Strains, bring you a relaxing body high, she is a great daytime strain from the GG Lineup!
GG1 / Sister Glue
• Lineage: Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel
• Hybrid: Indica Dominant / 58% Indica 42% Sativa
• Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains
• THC Range: THC Range: 25-28%
• Aroma: Earthy, Pinny, Chocolate, Very potent!
• Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent
• Effects: Most body high, less couch lock then GG4, a good daytime GG
• Medicinal Benefits*: Anxiety, PTSD
• Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain
• Flowers: 58 days and 63 days.
• Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor
• Vegetation: Relatively Fast
• Certified Crosses: None
• Hashtags: #GG1 #SisterGlue
GG1 effects
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
