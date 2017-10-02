About this product

Some may think GG1 is the first and original GG Strains, but she isnt, she has not yet to be released, if you find a GG Strain its more then likely her sister Original Glue (GG4) Sister Glue (GG1) is certified genetics breed by GG Strains, bring you a relaxing body high, she is a great daytime strain from the GG Lineup!

GG1 / Sister Glue

• Lineage: Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel

• Hybrid: Indica Dominant / 58% Indica 42% Sativa

• Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains

• THC Range: THC Range: 25-28%

• Aroma: Earthy, Pinny, Chocolate, Very potent!

• Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent

• Effects: Most body high, less couch lock then GG4, a good daytime GG

• Medicinal Benefits*: Anxiety, PTSD

• Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain

• Flowers: 58 days and 63 days.

• Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor

• Vegetation: Relatively Fast

• Certified Crosses: None

• Hashtags: #GG1 #SisterGlue