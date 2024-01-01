Strawberry Shortcake 2g All-In-One Vape

by Ghost.
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Strawberry Shortcake is an indica-dominant hybrid strain with a delightful sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of fresh strawberries. It often delivers a euphoric and uplifting high, promoting creativity and focus. Strawberry Shortcake is known for its balanced effects and potential mood enhancement.

About this strain

Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Ghost.
Ghost.
Shop products
Ghost was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to high-quality cannabis products. Our journey began in 2019 with a focus on revolutionizing the vaping experience.

At Ghost, we go beyond mere production; we deliver a comprehensive vaping experience. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, overseeing each stage of product creation, from the delicate extraction process to the meticulous crafting of our vaping hardware. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every customer receives a product that exceeds expectations.

The experience is enhanced with the artful blending of terpenes, creating a symphony of flavors and aromas that serve to heighten the user's enjoyment. In addition, our packaging is designed not only to protect our products but also to create an appealing, sensory-unpacking experience.

From day one, our mission has been to bring the incredible benefits of cannabis to as many people as possible. As we move forward, we remain committed to this mission. Through constant innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, we aim to redefine what's possible with cannabis vaping.

Join us in our journey and discover a vaping experience unlike any other, right here at Ghost.
Notice a problem?Report this item