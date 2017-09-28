White Fire OG 2g All-In-One Vape

by Ghost.
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
White Fire OG, also known as “WiFi OG”, “WiFi”, “White Fire”, and “WiFi Kush”, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and The White. White Fire OG is a high-potency strain that offers uplifting and cerebral effects. Bred by unknown breeders, White Fire OG has a sour and earthy aroma with a touch of citrus and diesel. White Fire OG is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Fire OG effects include energetic, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Fire OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, White Fire OG features flavors like pungent, earthy, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of White Fire OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced strain that can stimulate your mind and mood, White Fire OG might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Fire OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ghost.
Ghost was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to high-quality cannabis products. Our journey began in 2019 with a focus on revolutionizing the vaping experience.

At Ghost, we go beyond mere production; we deliver a comprehensive vaping experience. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, overseeing each stage of product creation, from the delicate extraction process to the meticulous crafting of our vaping hardware. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every customer receives a product that exceeds expectations.

The experience is enhanced with the artful blending of terpenes, creating a symphony of flavors and aromas that serve to heighten the user's enjoyment. In addition, our packaging is designed not only to protect our products but also to create an appealing, sensory-unpacking experience.

From day one, our mission has been to bring the incredible benefits of cannabis to as many people as possible. As we move forward, we remain committed to this mission. Through constant innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, we aim to redefine what's possible with cannabis vaping.

Join us in our journey and discover a vaping experience unlike any other, right here at Ghost.
