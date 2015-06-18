About this product
You’ll find no “high” here, only the benefit of Cannabidiol’s healing properties. Feel relief, healing, and calmness flood your body.
Giving Tree's flower is cultivated with your health and wellness in mind, using the most innovative and sustainable growing methods while being completely pesticide-residue free.
We hand-trim, cure and test the final product for consistency each and every harvest.
Our flowers do not hit the shelf until they meet our high standards, and they’ve reached their apex of look, smell, feel and taste.
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
612 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Giving Tree
TRUST THE TREE WITH OUR RISK-FREE GUARANTEE - We stand behind the quality of everything on our shelves. If you're not 100% satisfied with your purchase at Giving Tree, you can return it for a replacement or store credit within thirty days of purchase.