With frosty purple buds, a grape juice aroma, and blissful effects, this hybrid is out of this world! When you need an escape from Earth, head for the 10th Planet. Glacier Cannabis is a Michigan-based company, focused on providing high-quality craft products at affordable prices. We produce all of our products in small batches to ensure care and quality. Try Glacier products today and get lost in the frost!
10th Planet, also known as "Tenth Planet," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze. 10th Planet was originally bred by Ethos.
10th Planet effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
46% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Nausea
26% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
