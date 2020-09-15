10th Planet, also known as "Tenth Planet," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze. 10th Planet was originally bred by Ethos.