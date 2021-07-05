About this product
Locally bred and locally grown, this exclusive strain from Glorious Genetics is truly one of a kind with both its reddish appearance and refreshing effects. Glacier Cannabis is a Michigan-based company, focused on providing high-quality craft products at affordable prices. We produce all of our products in small batches to ensure care and quality. Try Glacier products today and get lost in the frost!
About this strain
Brain Freeze effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
