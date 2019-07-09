About this product
A versatile strain that can boost your mood any time of day. Fuel up on this gassy goodness and see where it takes you. Glacier Cannabis is a Michigan-based company, focused on providing high-quality craft products at affordable prices. We produce all of our products in small batches to ensure care and quality. Try Glacier products today and get lost in the frost!
About this strain
Sin City Seeds created Cherry Fuel by crossing the gassy strain Petrol with the cherry and tart Buddha’s Sister. The result is a pungent indica with a jet fuel flavor and a cherry candy aroma. With Kush influences, this strain’s thick smoke may leave consumers in a sedative state of bliss.
Cherry Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!