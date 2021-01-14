About this product
A true hybrid, Early Lemon Berry can relax the body while maintaining an active mind. Enjoy this fruity strain when working on creative projects! Glacier Cannabis is a Michigan-based company, focused on providing high-quality craft products at affordable prices. We produce all of our products in small batches to ensure care and quality. Try Glacier products today and get lost in the frost!
About this strain
Bred by the team at Ethos Genetics, Early Lemon Berry crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Member Berry RBX (the Pink Grapefruit pheno). Offering a relaxing high, Early Lemon Berry is a great choice for daydreamers looking to create. Consumers can expect notes of sweet lemon, berry, orange, and grapefruit flavors.
Early Lemon Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
90% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
