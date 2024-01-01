Glacier Animal Tree Avalanche Pack 28g Pre-Ground Frosty Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
"Unleash the power of an avalanche with Glacier Cannabis's Avalanche Pack, capturing the exhilarating essence of Michigan's glacial history. This 1oz pack of pre-ground flower is designed for ease and potency. The Animal Tree strain, with its unique blend of sweet fruit and earthy undertones, makes this pack a refreshing delight. Each nug is carefully selected and ground to perfection, capturing the essence of Animal Tree’s dynamic profile.

Envision the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the sparkling beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Ideal for saving time and packing on-the-go, Animal Tree in the Avalanche Pack is perfect for nature lovers, adventurers, and anyone seeking a top-tier cannabis experience without the hassle.

Whether it's packing your favorite piece for a quick break, relaxing on vacation, or rolling joints at home to save time, retire the grinder and embrace the Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower delivering a wild and refreshing experience in an easy grab-and-go form. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and get straight to the good part with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.
Animal Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Animal Mints Bx1. This strain is a rare and THC dominant variety that may not be suitable for less experienced smokers. Animal Tree is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Tree effects include creative, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Tree when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and loss of appetite. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Tree features flavors like citrus, diesel, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Animal Tree typically ranges from $50-$70 per 3.5g. Animal Tree buds are lime green with an above average trichome coverage and a decent amount of pistils that are a bit buried but make their way through the structure. This strain is a deeply relaxing and happy mood booster that may induce hunger and sleepiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Tree, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
