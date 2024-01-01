Glacier Animal Tree Polar Pack 14g Big Buds Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Embark on a frosty adventure with Glacier’s Polar Pack, an exquisite selection embodying the essence of pure, potent, and locally cultivated Michigan craft flower. This half-ounce pack features our most significant nugs, carefully curated to deliver an unparalleled experience. The Animal Tree strain, with its unique blend of sweet fruit and earthy undertones, offers a refreshing and invigorating escape. Each nug is meticulously selected and hand-trimmed to perfection, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each nug in the Polar Pack is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle.

Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.

Whether you're hiking through nature trails, chilling with friends at a bonfire, or setting up camp for a weekend getaway, embrace the Polar Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Polar Pack, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the refreshing escape of Glacier’s Polar Pack, with large, frosty buds that are sure to impress. Dive into the wild freshness of the Animal Tree strain and elevate your cannabis experience.

About this strain

Animal Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Animal Mints Bx1. This strain is a rare and THC dominant variety that may not be suitable for less experienced smokers. Animal Tree is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Tree effects include creative, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Tree when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and loss of appetite. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Tree features flavors like citrus, diesel, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Animal Tree typically ranges from $50-$70 per 3.5g. Animal Tree buds are lime green with an above average trichome coverage and a decent amount of pistils that are a bit buried but make their way through the structure. This strain is a deeply relaxing and happy mood booster that may induce hunger and sleepiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Tree, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
