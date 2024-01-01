Don't get buried alive by all the fluffy, frosty flower! The Glacier Cannabis Avalanche Pack, a frosty pack of goodness that captures the essence of Michigan's history in the iceage. 18,000+ years ago, the mitten was ALL glaciers, covered in ice. In most frosty situation and quicker than a snowslide, this 1oz pack of pre-ground flower offers convenience and top-notch quality. With the Banana Hammock strain, its delightful blend of tropical fruit and sweet banana flavors transforms this pack into a relaxing escape. Each nug is painstakingly selected and ground with care to perfection, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.



Picture the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the sparkling beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Ideal for saving time and packing on-the-go, Banana Hammock in the Avalanche Pack is perfect for connoisseurs, busy professionals, and adventurers seeking a hassle-free yet premium cannabis experience.



Whether you're packing your favorite piece for a quick break, relaxing on vacation, or rolling joints at home to save time, retire the grinder and embrace the Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower offering a tropical and sweet escape in an easy grab-and-go form. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and swing into relaxation with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

Show more