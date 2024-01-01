Glacier Banana Hammock Avalanche Pack 28g Pre-Ground Frosty Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
IndicaTHC 13%CBD —
Don't get buried alive by all the fluffy, frosty flower! The Glacier Cannabis Avalanche Pack, a frosty pack of goodness that captures the essence of Michigan's history in the iceage. 18,000+ years ago, the mitten was ALL glaciers, covered in ice. In most frosty situation and quicker than a snowslide, this 1oz pack of pre-ground flower offers convenience and top-notch quality. With the Banana Hammock strain, its delightful blend of tropical fruit and sweet banana flavors transforms this pack into a relaxing escape. Each nug is painstakingly selected and ground with care to perfection, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Picture the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the sparkling beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Ideal for saving time and packing on-the-go, Banana Hammock in the Avalanche Pack is perfect for connoisseurs, busy professionals, and adventurers seeking a hassle-free yet premium cannabis experience.

Whether you're packing your favorite piece for a quick break, relaxing on vacation, or rolling joints at home to save time, retire the grinder and embrace the Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower offering a tropical and sweet escape in an easy grab-and-go form. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and swing into relaxation with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

Banana Hammock, also known as "Banana Hammock R1," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Mandarin Sunset with Grape God. This special cross results in a tropical fruit-forward flavor profile with terpenes that smell like grape and honey. Banana Hammock effects are soothing and ideal for settling down onto the sofa or as a nightcap before bed. Banana Hammock has an average THC level of 12%. However, varieties with higher potency have emerged over time and usually test above 20%. Make sure you chat with your budtender about your THC tolerance before you purchase this strain. Myrcene is the dominant terpene of Banana Hammock, and many medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. According to growers, Banana Hammock flowers into medium-sized fluffy buds with dark green foliage and firey orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Ethos out of Colorado.

Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
