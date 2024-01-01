Glacier Blast Chiller Avalanche Pack 28g Pre-Ground Frosty Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Introducing the Glacier Cannabis Avalanche Pack, a frosty delight capturing the essence of Michigan's majestic glaciers. This 1oz pack of pre-ground flower is crafted for convenience and enjoyment. The Blast Chiller strain, renowned for its gassy aroma and refreshing pine finish, shines in this pack. Each nug is meticulously selected and ground to perfection, preserving the rich terpene profile and ensuring a potent experience.

Imagine the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Ideal for saving time and packing on-the-go, Blast Chiller in the Avalanche Pack is great for connoisseurs, busy professionals, and adventurers seeking premium quality without the hassle.

Whether you're packing your favorite piece on the go, relaxing while taking a vacation, or needing to roll joints quickly at home to save time; retire the grinder and snowslide into an Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Dive into the Avalanche Pack today and experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower flooded with flavor in an easy grab-and-go form. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and skip to the good part with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

  • Blast Chiller effects are mostly calming.

    Blast Chiller potency is higher THC than average.

Blast Chiller is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Daywrecker and The Menthol. Blast Chiller is 50% sativa and 50% indica. This strain is a creation of WyEast Farms, a breeder known for producing frosty and potent strains. Blast Chiller is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing smoke. Leafly customers tell us Blast Chiller effects include relaxing, pain-relief, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blast Chiller when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by WyEast Farms, Blast Chiller features flavors like gassy, pine, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is menthol, which gives it a refreshing and cooling effect. The average price of Blast Chiller typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blast Chiller is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is earthy and cacao-like, with hints of hazelnut and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blast Chiller, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
