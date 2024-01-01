Glacier Blast Chiller Peaks 5g Nug Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Feel the blast of a polar vortex when you open a jar of Glacier Peaks Blast Chiller! This 5-gram nug is perfect for the connoisseur or novice seeking something truly premium. Born from the robust genetics of Daywrecker/Original Diesel and The Menthol, this strain delivers a robust gassy aroma with a refreshing pine finish.

Glacier Peaks nugs stand out for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Hand-selected and carefully trimmed, these nugs boast frosty trichomes and rich aromas. Blast Chiller’s effects are a harmonious blend of relaxation, pain relief, and euphoria, making it ideal for melting away stress.

Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Whether you're winding down after an intense skateboarding session or seeking a chill night with friends, Glacier’s Blast Chiller Peaks 5g Nug delivers an unparalleled experience. Let this strain be your go-to for a frosty, flavorful journey.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Negatives:
  • Helps with:

  • Blast Chiller effects are mostly calming.

    Blast Chiller potency is higher THC than average.

Blast Chiller is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Daywrecker and The Menthol. Blast Chiller is 50% sativa and 50% indica. This strain is a creation of WyEast Farms, a breeder known for producing frosty and potent strains. Blast Chiller is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing smoke. Leafly customers tell us Blast Chiller effects include relaxing, pain-relief, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blast Chiller when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by WyEast Farms, Blast Chiller features flavors like gassy, pine, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is menthol, which gives it a refreshing and cooling effect. The average price of Blast Chiller typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blast Chiller is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is earthy and cacao-like, with hints of hazelnut and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blast Chiller, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Shop products
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
Notice a problem?Report this item