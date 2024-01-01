There's a sudden snowstorm at Glacier incoming and it's extremely DANK! Prepare for a frosty flurry with Glacier’s Blizzard Bag, featuring the invigorating Cold Snap strain. Love our 8th Prepacks but wish they were bigger for a better value? That's exactly what you get with the Glacier Blizzard Bag. This 7g prepack of frosty flower captures the essence of pure, potent, and locally cultivated Michigan craft flower. The Cold Snap strain, known for its crisp, minty flavors and hints of sweetness, offers a refreshing and revitalizing experience. Each nug is carefully selected and hand-trimmed to perfection, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.



Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each bud in the Blizzard Bag is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle. Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.



Whether you're hitting the beach for a summer surf session, enjoying a music festival with friends, or cozying up by the fire after a day of snowboarding, the Blizzard Bag is perfect for connoisseurs and adventurers alike. With Glacier’s Blizzard Bag, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Dive into the frosty refresh of the Cold Snap strain and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s Blizzard Bag.

