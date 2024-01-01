Glacier Cold Snap Blizzard Bag 7g Prepack Frosty Legendary Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
There's a sudden snowstorm at Glacier incoming and it's extremely DANK! Prepare for a frosty flurry with Glacier’s Blizzard Bag, featuring the invigorating Cold Snap strain. Love our 8th Prepacks but wish they were bigger for a better value? That's exactly what you get with the Glacier Blizzard Bag. This 7g prepack of frosty flower captures the essence of pure, potent, and locally cultivated Michigan craft flower. The Cold Snap strain, known for its crisp, minty flavors and hints of sweetness, offers a refreshing and revitalizing experience. Each nug is carefully selected and hand-trimmed to perfection, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each bud in the Blizzard Bag is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle. Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.

Whether you're hitting the beach for a summer surf session, enjoying a music festival with friends, or cozying up by the fire after a day of snowboarding, the Blizzard Bag is perfect for connoisseurs and adventurers alike. With Glacier’s Blizzard Bag, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Dive into the frosty refresh of the Cold Snap strain and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s Blizzard Bag.

Cold Snap is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and The Menthol. Cold Snap is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cold Snap’s effects include aroused, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cold Snap when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, lack of appetite and insomnia. Bred by WyEast Farms, Cold Snap features funky flavors like menthol, diesel, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cold Snap typically ranges from $25–$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cold Snap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
