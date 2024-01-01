Experience the chill and thrill with Glacier’s Polar Pack, featuring the invigorating Cold Snap strain. This half-ounce pack is a celebration of Michigan’s glacial heritage, offering the pure, potent, and locally cultivated craft flower. Each nug, carefully selected to provide an unparalleled experience, boasts a crisp, minty flavor with hints of sweetness. Every nug is hand-trimmed to preserve its full cannabinoid and terpene profile.



Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each nug in the Polar Pack is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle.



Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.



Whether you're taking a break from hitting the slopes, unwinding after a workout, or relaxing by the fireplace, embrace the Polar Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Polar Pack, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the chill and thrill of Cold Snap and let its minty freshness elevate your cannabis journey. Dive into the invigorating experience of Glacier’s Polar Pack and enjoy the crisp, refreshing buds from a company that truly cares of quality. If we wouldn't smoke it, we don't bag it! That's the Glacier Guarantee!

