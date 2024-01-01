Brace yourself for an eruption of flavor and frost with Glacier’s Blizzard Bag, featuring the intense Dante's Inferno strain. Love our 8th Prepacks but wish they were bigger for a better value? That's exactly what you get with the Glacier Blizzard Bag. This 7g prepack of frosty flower embodies the essence of pure, potent, and locally cultivated Michigan craft flower. The Dante's Inferno strain, with its bold flavors of spice and earthiness, delivers a powerful and invigorating experience. Each nug is meticulously selected and hand-trimmed to preserve its full cannabinoid and terpene profile.



Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each bud in the Blizzard Bag is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle.



Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.



Whether you're enjoying a summer BBQ, hitting up a camping trip, or unwinding after a winter hike, the Blizzard Bag is perfect for connoisseurs and thrill-seekers alike. With Glacier’s Blizzard Bag, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the fiery frost of the Dante's Inferno strain and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s Blizzard Bag.

