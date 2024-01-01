Glacier Dante's Inferno Polar Pack 14g Big Buds Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
Dive into the icy depths of Glacier’s Polar Pack, featuring the fiery Dante's Inferno strain. This half-ounce pack is a tribute to Michigan’s glacial history, offering the pure, potent, and locally cultivated craft flower. Each nug, weighing 2 to 3 grams or more, is carefully curated for an unparalleled experience. Dante's Inferno, with its intense flavors of spice and earthiness, delivers a powerful and invigorating journey. Every nug is meticulously selected and hand-trimmed to preserve its full cannabinoid and terpene profile.

Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each nug in the Polar Pack is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle.

Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.

Whether you're enjoying a night under the stars, celebrating with a backyard barbecue, or relaxing after a long day of work, embrace the Polar Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Polar Pack, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the fiery frost of Dante's Inferno and let its intense flavors elevate your cannabis journey. Dive into the powerful experience of Glacier’s Polar Pack and feel the burn in every frosty bud.

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
