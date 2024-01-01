Stay minty fresh with Glacier’s Kush Mints Peaks 5g Nug. This strain combines the calming prowess of Bubba Kush with the sharp clarity of Animal Mints, offering a perfect blend for both relaxation and cerebral stimulation. This pristine 5-gram nug is hand-selected and carefully trimmed, showcasing Glacier's commitment to premium quality.



Glacier Peaks nugs are celebrated for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Kush Mints boasts a rich terpene profile with earthy, sweet, and minty notes that invigorate your senses. Its effects start with an uplifting euphoria that enhances focus and mood, slowly giving way to a powerful full-body relaxation.



Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Perfect for a refreshing break after a hike or an evening of creative pursuits, Glacier’s Kush Mints Peaks 5g Nug offers a balanced and premium cannabis experience. Embrace the minty freshness and let your worries melt away.

Show more