Have you ever seen a beautiful flowering cannabis plant online and wished you could take that perfect top cola home? Glacier’s Peaks XL 8g Nug makes that wish come true. The Kush Mints strain, a blend of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints, delivers a unique minty freshness that stands out in our Peaks XL series. These colossal 8-gram nugs are meticulously hand-selected from our finest crops, reflecting Glacier’s commitment to exceptional quality and precision. Each bud is expertly hand-trimmed to maintain its potency and showcase the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.



Peaks XL nugs impress with their stunning, frosty appearance. The dense trichomes glisten, hinting at the rich, flavorful journey ahead. Upon opening the jar, you're greeted with refreshing minty and earthy aromas that tantalize your senses. Glacier Peaks XL nugs are perfect for connoisseurs seeking top-shelf quality, professionals unwinding, culinary artists, and adventurers enhancing their experiences.



Packaged in sturdy, reusable tubes, Glacier Peaks products ensure the freshness and potency of the nugs while being convenient for on-the-go enthusiasts. With Glacier’s Peaks XL 8g Nug, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, precision, and excellence. Experience the unparalleled quality of Kush Mints and elevate your cannabis journey.

