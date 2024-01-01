Glacier Kush Mints Peaks XL 8g Massive Top Nug Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Have you ever seen a beautiful flowering cannabis plant online and wished you could take that perfect top cola home? Glacier’s Peaks XL 8g Nug makes that wish come true. The Kush Mints strain, a blend of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints, delivers a unique minty freshness that stands out in our Peaks XL series. These colossal 8-gram nugs are meticulously hand-selected from our finest crops, reflecting Glacier’s commitment to exceptional quality and precision. Each bud is expertly hand-trimmed to maintain its potency and showcase the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Peaks XL nugs impress with their stunning, frosty appearance. The dense trichomes glisten, hinting at the rich, flavorful journey ahead. Upon opening the jar, you're greeted with refreshing minty and earthy aromas that tantalize your senses. Glacier Peaks XL nugs are perfect for connoisseurs seeking top-shelf quality, professionals unwinding, culinary artists, and adventurers enhancing their experiences.

Packaged in sturdy, reusable tubes, Glacier Peaks products ensure the freshness and potency of the nugs while being convenient for on-the-go enthusiasts. With Glacier’s Peaks XL 8g Nug, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, precision, and excellence. Experience the unparalleled quality of Kush Mints and elevate your cannabis journey.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
