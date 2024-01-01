Immerse yourself in the refreshing minty excellence of Glacier’s Polar Pack, featuring the renowned Kush Mints strain. This half-ounce pack is a nod to Michigan’s glacial splendor, offering the pure, potent, and locally cultivated craft flower. Each nug, weighing 2 to 3 grams or more, is carefully curated for an unparalleled experience. Kush Mints, with its blend of earthy and minty flavors, provides a cooling and invigorating journey. Every nug is meticulously selected and hand-trimmed to preserve its full cannabinoid and terpene profile.



Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each nug in the Polar Pack is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle.



Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.



Whether you're on a road trip with friends, relaxing at the beach, or exploring new trails, embrace the Polar Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Polar Pack, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the minty freshness of Kush Mints and let its cool flavors elevate your cannabis journey. Dive into the refreshing experience of Glacier’s Polar Pack and enjoy the minty, frosty buds.

