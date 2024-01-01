Glacier Kush Mints Polar Pack 14g Big Buds Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Immerse yourself in the refreshing minty excellence of Glacier’s Polar Pack, featuring the renowned Kush Mints strain. This half-ounce pack is a nod to Michigan’s glacial splendor, offering the pure, potent, and locally cultivated craft flower. Each nug, weighing 2 to 3 grams or more, is carefully curated for an unparalleled experience. Kush Mints, with its blend of earthy and minty flavors, provides a cooling and invigorating journey. Every nug is meticulously selected and hand-trimmed to preserve its full cannabinoid and terpene profile.

Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each nug in the Polar Pack is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle.

Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.

Whether you're on a road trip with friends, relaxing at the beach, or exploring new trails, embrace the Polar Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Polar Pack, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the minty freshness of Kush Mints and let its cool flavors elevate your cannabis journey. Dive into the refreshing experience of Glacier’s Polar Pack and enjoy the minty, frosty buds.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Shop products
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
Notice a problem?Report this item