Glacier Point Break Avalanche Pack 28g Pre-Ground Frosty Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Feel the rush of an avalanche with Glacier Cannabis's Avalanche Pack, inspired by the invigorating essence of Michigan's glacial past. This 1oz pack of pre-ground flower is a homage to alpine purity, offering convenience and an exhilarating experience. The Point Break strain, with its tropical fruit and earthy undertones, transforms this pack into a vibrant and potent journey. Each nug is meticulously selected and ground to perfection, ensuring you experience its unique terpene profile to the fullest.

Imagine the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Perfect for saving time and packing on-the-go, Point Break in the Avalanche Pack caters to surfers, outdoor enthusiasts, and those seeking a top-tier cannabis experience without the hassle.

Whether you're packing your favorite piece for a day at the beach, relaxing on vacation, or needing to roll joints quickly at home, retire the grinder and dive into the Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Dive into the Avalanche Pack today and experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower in an easy grab-and-go form. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and get straight to the good part with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

About this strain

Point Break is a strain worthy of a Keanu Reeves cameo—High Times deemed it a Strain of the Day for 4/20 week 2023. This hybrid from Surfr Seeds thrills with magenta, trichome-slick buds and fills the nose with the paradisal terps of its Tropicana Cookies (Mtn Cut) x Trophy Wife parents. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Point Break, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
