Glacier Red Velvet Avalanche Pack 28g Pre-Ground Frosty Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Feel the luxury of an avalanche with Glacier Cannabis's Avalanche Pack, inspired by Michigan's majestic glaciers. This 1oz pack of pre-ground flower is crafted for convenience and top-notch quality. The Red Velvet strain, known for its smooth, velvety flavor and rich aroma, transforms this pack into a luxurious experience. Each nug is meticulously selected and ground to perfection, preserving the full range of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Picture the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the sparkling beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Ideal for saving time and packing on-the-go, Red Velvet in the Avalanche Pack is perfect for connoisseurs, busy professionals, and adventurers seeking a hassle-free yet premium cannabis experience.

Whether you're packing your favorite piece for a quick break, relaxing on vacation, or rolling joints at home to save time, retire the grinder and indulge in the Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence

About this strain

Red Velvet is a hybrid marijuana strain crossing a Lemon Cherry Gelato to a Pina Acai. Bred by Grandiflora of Oakland, Red Velvet is carried by the brand Cookies. It can have a super unique cinnamon/red hot aroma, and hybrid effects. Red Velvet is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
