Unleash the power of an avalanche with Glacier Cannabis's Avalanche Pack, capturing the exhilarating essence of Michigan's glacial history. This 1oz pack of pre-ground flower is designed for ease and potency. The Super Boof strain, known for its potent effects and unique citrusy flavor, is perfectly preserved in this pack. Each nug is carefully selected and ground to perfection, maintaining the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.



Envision the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the sparkling beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Ideal for saving time and packing on-the-go, Super Boof in the Avalanche Pack is perfect for connoisseurs, busy professionals, and adventurers seeking a hassle-free yet powerful cannabis experience.



Whether you're packing your favorite piece for a quick break, relaxing on vacation, or rolling joints at home to save time, retire the grinder and embrace the Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower offering a powerful and flavorful experience in an easy grab-and-go form. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and get straight to the good part with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

