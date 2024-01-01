Glacier Super Boof Avalanche Pack 28g Pre-Ground Frosty Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Unleash the power of an avalanche with Glacier Cannabis's Avalanche Pack, capturing the exhilarating essence of Michigan's glacial history. This 1oz pack of pre-ground flower is designed for ease and potency. The Super Boof strain, known for its potent effects and unique citrusy flavor, is perfectly preserved in this pack. Each nug is carefully selected and ground to perfection, maintaining the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Envision the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the sparkling beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Ideal for saving time and packing on-the-go, Super Boof in the Avalanche Pack is perfect for connoisseurs, busy professionals, and adventurers seeking a hassle-free yet powerful cannabis experience.

Whether you're packing your favorite piece for a quick break, relaxing on vacation, or rolling joints at home to save time, retire the grinder and embrace the Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower offering a powerful and flavorful experience in an easy grab-and-go form. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and get straight to the good part with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.
Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
