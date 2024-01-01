Glacier White Truffle Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in the gourmet delight of White Truffle with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a standout cross of GG4 and Peanut Butter Breath, offers an earthy, nutty flavor with hints of sweetness. Each bud is hand-trimmed to perfection, maintaining its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile for a potent and flavorful smoke.

Grown with meticulous care at Glacial Farms, White Truffle benefits from an environment tailored to its specific needs. This method guarantees a continuous supply of fresh, high-quality flower, providing a premium and consistent experience.

Perfect for a refined palate, Glacier White Truffle Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower provides a top-notch cannabis experience that stands out in quality and taste.

About this strain

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Shop products
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
Notice a problem?Report this item