Indulge in the gourmet delight of White Truffle with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a standout cross of GG4 and Peanut Butter Breath, offers an earthy, nutty flavor with hints of sweetness. Each bud is hand-trimmed to perfection, maintaining its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile for a potent and flavorful smoke.



Grown with meticulous care at Glacial Farms, White Truffle benefits from an environment tailored to its specific needs. This method guarantees a continuous supply of fresh, high-quality flower, providing a premium and consistent experience.



Perfect for a refined palate, Glacier White Truffle Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower provides a top-notch cannabis experience that stands out in quality and taste.

