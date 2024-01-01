Incoming! The Avalanche Pack from Glacier Cannabis is a frosty wonder that encapsulates the thrilling essence of Michigan's glacial past! This 1oz pack of pre-ground flower is a homage an invigorating rush of an avalanche, providing a delightful and convenient experience. The Zest Mints strain, with its vibrant blend of citrusy and minty notes, brings a refreshing burst of flavor to this pack. Each nug is meticulously selected and ground to perfection, ensuring that you get the most out of its unique terpene profile.



Picture the pristine, snow-covered ice of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the sparkling beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Perfect for saving time and packing on-the-go, Zest Mints in the Avalanche Pack is ideal for connoisseurs, busy professionals, and adventurers seeking a hassle-free yet premium cannabis experience.



Whether it's packing your favorite piece on the go, relaxing while taking a vacation, or needing to roll joints quickly at home to save time; retire the grinder and snowslide into an Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Don't miss this great value! You've got an entire ounce of pre-ground frosty flower ready to go at a moment's notice. Dive into the Avalanche Pack today and experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower flooded with flavor in an easy grab-and-go form factor. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and skip to the good part with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

