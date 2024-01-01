Glacier Zest Mints Peaks 5g Nug Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
THC —CBD —

About this product

Add a zesty zing to your day with Glacier’s Zest Mints Peaks 5g Nug. This strain is a vibrant blend of Orange Kush Mints and Deep Breath, offering a citrusy explosion with a refreshing minty finish. This 5-gram nug is hand-selected and carefully trimmed, showcasing Glacier's dedication to premium quality.

Glacier Peaks nugs are known for their exceptional bag appeal and rich flavors. Zest Mints delivers a burst of citrus flavor with gassy undertones, creating an invigorating smoking experience. Its effects are uplifting and refreshing, perfect for boosting focus and mood.

Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Ideal for a morning wake-and-bake or an afternoon pick-me-up, Glacier’s Zest Mints Peaks 5g Nug is the perfect companion for any cannabis enthusiast. Let the zesty flavors and uplifting effects enhance your day with every inhale.

About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
