About this product
Fruity, funky, and so frosty! This mouthwatering cross descends from GMO and Purple Punch, and the balanced effects can have you feeling just right. Glacier Cannabis is a Michigan-based company, focused on providing high-quality craft products at affordable prices. We produce all of our products in small batches to ensure care and quality. Try Glacier products today and get lost in the frost!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!